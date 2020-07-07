United States Considering Banning TikTok Due To Perceived Ties To Chinese Government

The social media app TikTok may soon no longer be available in the United States, according to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The U.S. is considering banning the app due to its perceived "national threat" to the country, and its supposed ties to the Chinese government. Officials have alleged that TikTok could be compelled to "support and cooperate with intelligence work controlled by the Chinese Communist Party."

TikTok, which is owned by Beijing-based startup ByteDance, has previously said it operates separately from ByteDance, that data centers are located entirely outside of China, and that none of that data is subject to Chinese law. A spokesperson for the app also said user data is stored in the United States, with a backup in Singapore.

The spokesperson said in a statement, "TikTok is led by an American CEO, with hundreds of employees and key leaders across safety, security, product, and public policy here in the US, We have no higher priority than promoting a safe and secure app experience for our users. We have never provided user data to the Chinese government, nor would we do so if asked."

TikTok was downloaded 315 million times in the first three months of 2020, more quarterly downloads than any other app in history. Last week, the app, along with other Chinese apps, was banned by the Indian government because they pose a "threat to sovereignty and integrity."

Via CNN