University Accidentally Prints Adult Star Dressed As Doctor On Cups Honoring Healthcare Workers

September 11, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Doctor, Arms Crossed, Blue Background

(Photo by Getty Images)

The University of Mississippi wanted to honor our healthcare workers with some commemorative cups duriung this year's football season.

Unfortunately, it appeared that Ole Miss just searched for random images of doctors to out on the cups, because they accidentally had adult film star Johnny Sins in the collection of images

.

It seems Ole Miss caught their mistake early, and chances are the cups won't be passed out at any games.

Via Saturday Down South

 

