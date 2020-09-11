University Accidentally Prints Adult Star Dressed As Doctor On Cups Honoring Healthcare Workers

The University of Mississippi wanted to honor our healthcare workers with some commemorative cups duriung this year's football season.

Unfortunately, it appeared that Ole Miss just searched for random images of doctors to out on the cups, because they accidentally had adult film star Johnny Sins in the collection of images

Oh my god... OLE MISS PUT JOHNNY SINS ON THE STADIUM CUPS ---- pic.twitter.com/i4IwFzhSti — Justin King (@kingjustin1996) September 10, 2020

It seems Ole Miss caught their mistake early, and chances are the cups won't be passed out at any games.

Via Saturday Down South