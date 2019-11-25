U.S. Border Patrol Seizes 154 Pounds Of Illegal Bologna At Texas-Mexico Border

November 25, 2019
While the war on drugs rages on, the war on bologna appears to only be just beginning.

Over the weekend, U.S. Customs Officials seized 154 pounds of prohibited bologna as they were trying to make their way into El Paso.  

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued a statement the day after the 14 packages of bologna were seized stating that the product is banned because it is “made from pork,” and can introduce “foreign animal diseases” to America’s pork industry.

Border patrol officials destroyed the meat, and then let the driver on his way.   CBP El Paso Port Director Beverly Good in the statement, "It is important that travelers understand they should declare all items they are transporting from abroad to avoid fines and penalties.  A properly declared prohibited item can be abandoned at the port without consequence."

Via TIME

 

