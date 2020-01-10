U.S. Firefighters Arrive In Australia To Massive Applause To Help Combat Bushfires

A group of American firefighters arrived in Australia to help combat the nation's ravaging wildfires.

As the group walked through the airport, they were met and greeted with wild rounds of applause from travelers grateful for their help. New South Wales Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons wrote on Twitter, "Coming through, all gathered gave a spontaneous and lengthy round of applause, reflecting the gratitude and admiration we all have for their generosity."

US fire fighters arrived at Sydney Int Airport this week, on their way to assist with fire fighting in Victoria.

Coming through, all gathered gave a spontaneous & lengthy round of applause, reflecting the gratitude & admiration we all have for their generosity. #NSWRFS @NSWRFS pic.twitter.com/5epg5y4qxX — Shane Fitzsimmons (@RFSCommissioner) January 9, 2020

U.S. officials said they are planning to send at least another 100 firefighters to Australia to join the 159 already there.

Via ABC 7