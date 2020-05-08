In A Cruel Case Of Irony, The U.S. Mint's New Quarters For 2020 Feature A Portrait Of Bats

2020 is unlike any year any of us have ever experienced.

It seems every turn there is some sort of epidemic or tragedy, so why not throw in a little bit of irony into the mix?

The U.S. Mint decided to pay tribute to the National Park of American Samoa with its quarters for 2020. These particular coins went into circulation in February, and in any other year it would be deemed a wonderful tribute. Of course, because it's 2020, and we can't ever have nice things, these quarters just hit us in the face once again.

The U.S. Mint's quarters for 2020 feature a wonderful portrait of a mama and baby American Samoan fruit bat. Of course, one widely held belief is that bats sold in Wuhan's wet markets started this whole epidemic in the first place.

Strangely coincidental that the 2020 quarters have bats printed on them #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/WXgeSVxoiu — Gracie DeHaven (@graciedehaven) May 6, 2020

Before its release, the U.S. Mint said of the quarters, "The image evokes the remarkable care and energy that this species puts into their offspring. The design is intended to promote awareness to the species’ threatened status due to habitat loss and commercial hunting."

Via TMZ