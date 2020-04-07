Val Kilmer Reveals He Has Not Had A Girlfriend In 20 Years

Val Kilmer will be releasing a memoir of his life April 21.

Titled I'm Your Huckleberry, after his infamous line from the movie Tombstone, the book details that for the past two decades, Kilmer has not had a girlfriend. He revealed the details of the book to People saying, "I haven’t had a girlfriend in 20 years. The truth is I am lonely part of every day."

Kilmer was married to Joanne Whalley from 1988 to 1996, and in the past has dated Daryl Hannah, Cher, and Angelina Jolie.

Despite the seeming lack of success, that hasn't stopped Kilmer form trying. He also told People, "I’ve always found women infinitely more interesting than men. Perhaps that’s why we’ve always gotten along. We are big oafy elephants … and they are butterflies.”

Via Consequence of Sound