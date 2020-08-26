Van Morrison Slams Coronavirus "Pseudoscience," Wants Concerts To Return With Full Capacity Audiences

Van Morrison is tired of the Coronavirus.

Granted a lot of folks are, but the 74-year-old singer is ready for the world to return back to normal. Immediately.

Morrison launched a campaign on his website, where he lambasted the restrictions being made on socially distanced shows because of the coronavirus pandemic. Morrison insiste these conditions are not “economically viable" writing, "As you know, we are doing socially distanced gigs at Newcastle Upon Tyne’s Gosforth Park, Electric Ballroom and The London Palladium. This is not a sign of compliance or acceptance of the current state of affairs, this is to get my band up and running and out of the doldrums. This is also not the answer going forward. We need to be playing to full capacity audiences going forward."

As such, Morrison has called for the support of other musicians to aid him in the fight against this "pseudo-science." He wrote, "I call on my fellow singers, musicians, writers, producers, promoters and others in the industry to fight with me on this. Come forward, stand up, fight the pseudo-science and speak up. Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and myself appear to be the only people in the music business trying to get it back up and running again. Come forward."

Morrison concluded his message writing, "It’s not economically viable to do socially distanced gigs. Come forward now, the future is now.”

