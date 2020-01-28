New Bill Would Make Vermont The First State To Issue License Plates Featuring Emojis

State Representative Rebecca White of Vermont wants her state’s drivers to be able to fully express themselves.

Her plan? Emokis on license plates.

She recently introduced a new bill that states that the symbols could be added “in addition to the plate’s registration number and would not replace any letters or numbers assigned by the Commissioner of Motor Vehicles nor those selected by the vehicle’s owner.”

Vermont proposes bill to allow emojis on license plates

There are currently more than 3,000 unique emojis, though the bill does not specify which ones would be allowed on license plates.

If the bill passes, Vermont would then become the first state to enact emoji-plate legislation

Via NY Post