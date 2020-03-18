Professional Violinists Play “Sinking” Song From Titanic In Empty Toilet Paper Aisle

The fallout from the Coronavirus has been extraordinary to say the least, including the mad rush from people to purchase every roll of toilet paper they could find.

In light of the empty grocery aisles across America, two professional violinists, Bonnie von Duyke and Emer Kinsella, decided to play tribute to the lost rolls, and play “Nearer My God To Thee,” otherwise known as the song played during the sinking of the Titanic, in the middle of an empty toilet paper aisle.

Commenting on the video, von Duyke said, “We are full-time, professional players out of work due to Covid-19. We record music for TV, movies, video games.”

We think they are absolutely brilliant, and the life jackets just complete the look!

Video of Nearer My God To Thee - Titanic

Via Yahoo!