Viral TikTok Shows How Younger Generations Mimic Being On The Phone

July 10, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Phone, Hand Gesture, Young Woman, Blue Background

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

There are things today that younger generations will just never experience.

This can range from VCRs and cassette tapes to actually physically rolling down a window.  These techologies have been updated to be more efficient and user-friendly the past few decades, and kids will likely never know a world of this existence.

Which brings us to a new viral TikTok.

Daniel Alvarado posted the TikTok, dedicated to “70s, 80s and 90s babies,” where he first asks his wife to demonstrate the gesture she would use to mimic being on the phone.  She holds her hand to her face, and extends the pinky and thumb out, like any average person would.  

Then, Alvarado asks each of his kids to demonstrate the gestures they would use to mimic being on the phone.  Rather than the classic sign, each kid held their palm up to their ears, as if they were holding a smart phone.

The generational divide is real!

Users on Twitter have, jokingly, called this "devastating."

Via Fox News

Tags: 
TikTok
phone
Hand Gesture
Generations
funny