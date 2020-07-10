Viral TikTok Shows How Younger Generations Mimic Being On The Phone

There are things today that younger generations will just never experience.

This can range from VCRs and cassette tapes to actually physically rolling down a window. These techologies have been updated to be more efficient and user-friendly the past few decades, and kids will likely never know a world of this existence.

Which brings us to a new viral TikTok.

Daniel Alvarado posted the TikTok, dedicated to “70s, 80s and 90s babies,” where he first asks his wife to demonstrate the gesture she would use to mimic being on the phone. She holds her hand to her face, and extends the pinky and thumb out, like any average person would.

Then, Alvarado asks each of his kids to demonstrate the gestures they would use to mimic being on the phone. Rather than the classic sign, each kid held their palm up to their ears, as if they were holding a smart phone.

The generational divide is real!

Users on Twitter have, jokingly, called this "devastating."

This is so upsetting — Melissa Johnson, PhD (@Lady_Historian) July 7, 2020

I feel like this is an educational moment. My sis just sent me a post of a father asking his kids to make a hand gesture holding a phone. Funniest morning moment - to realize ---- is no longer acceptable. Try it with the youth around you! Experiment time!!! pic.twitter.com/w7876MuNYI — cassandra explains it all. (@HyperboleFluent) July 8, 2020

This is devastating https://t.co/xN240kN1R6 — Tom Gara (@tomgara) July 8, 2020

Just say this video too-- I never even thought that the phone gesture is something that could become outdated but it is -- now I feel old lol — Brittany Rene Rowe (@Brittany__Rene) July 8, 2020

Via Fox News