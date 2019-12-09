Walmart Apologizes For Selling Christmas Sweater Featuring Santa Doing Cocaine
Walmart has landed in a little bit of hot water with their latest offering of an "adult" Christmas sweater.
Through a third party vendor, Walmart's Canadian website was selling a Christmas sweater depicting Santa in front of several lines of what appears to be cocaine.
Walmart apologizes for sweater featuring Santa with cocaine https://t.co/OGMZApHyqo pic.twitter.com/CH6u8rmFII— New York Post (@nypost) December 8, 2019
A Walmart spokesperson said, "These sweaters, sold by a third-party seller on Walmart.ca, do not represent Walmart’s values and have no place on our website,” a spokesperson told the outlet.” We have removed these products from our marketplace. We apologize for any unintended offense this may have caused."
Via NY Post