Walmart Apologizes For Selling Christmas Sweater Featuring Santa Doing Cocaine

December 9, 2019
Walmart has landed in a little bit of hot water with their latest offering of an "adult" Christmas sweater.

Through a third party vendor, Walmart's Canadian website was selling a Christmas sweater depicting Santa in front of several lines of what appears to be cocaine.

A Walmart spokesperson said, "These sweaters, sold by a third-party seller on Walmart.ca, do not represent Walmart’s values and have no place on our website,” a spokesperson told the outlet.” We have removed these products from our marketplace. We apologize for any unintended offense this may have caused."

