Walmart Selling KFC Firelogs That Smell Like Fried Chicken

We all know and love the smells of the holiday season.

Chestnuts roasting on an open flame...the smell of pine tree as it sits proudly in your living room...a bucket of fried chicken emanating from your fireplace.

Walmart will once again be selling KFC firelogs that smell exactly like the chain's 11 herbs & spices.

Video of KFC | 11 Herbs &amp; Spices Firelogs

Ross McRoy, president and founder of Enviro-Log, said in a statement, "Since selling out last year, we have received weekly calls from hopeful fans wanting to get their hands on the 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog. This heart-warming and hunger-inducing partnership … is sure to spice things up this holiday season."

Via NY Post