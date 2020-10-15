Walmart to hold three days of "Black Friday" shopping to help avoid large crowds

Black Friday is going to look a little different this year.

Walmart will be spreading out Black Friday into three separate days throughout the month of November, and each day will be preceded by Black Friday deals being available online. Different products and deals will be available depending on what day it is.

The retail giant is splitting up Black Friday in order to help contain crowds due to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as to avoid overwhelming the supply chain. Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner said, "We wanted to prioritize our associate safety, customer safety and our ability to serve."

Walmart's three Black Fridays will be split as follows:

Saturday, November 7 - Toys, electronics and home products (online November 4)

Saturday, November 14 - TVs, computers, tablets, movies, music and more (online November 11)

Friday, November 27 (actual Black Friday) - (online November 25)

Scott McCall, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S., said, "Customers trust Walmart to deliver an amazing Black Friday year after year. Although this year’s event looks different, our commitment to what our customers depend on us for — the absolute best prices of the season on hot gifts from top brands — hasn’t changed."

Via NBC News