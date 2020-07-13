Washington Redskins To Retire Nickname, Announce New Name Monday

The Washington Redskins are no more.

The D.C. football team announced Monday that owner Dan Snyder and head coach Ron Rivera will be working to "develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years."

Key from statement: “Dan Snyder and Coach Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years. “ https://t.co/X9DNiKH9dF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 13, 2020

The team will announce their new name Monday as well, with Warriors, Red Wolves, and Redtails being the most popular choices amongst fans.

Coach Rivera has said he and Snyder have a shared goal of honoring Native American culture and the military with the team's new name.

Via USA Today