Staying Up Late Watching TV Is The #1 Reason Americans Wake Up Grumpy

If you want to wake ip happy and ready to begin the day, you'll probably need to turn off that television just a little sooner than you'd like.

A new survey has found that the number one reason Americans wake up in a bad mood is due to staying up late watching television. The survey was conducted through 2,000 volunteers, and dove into all things sleep, including that the majority of Americans set two different alarms every day, and stay in bed on average an extra 24 minutes.

Video of Americans hit the snooze THIS many times before rolling out of bed

Some of the other findings in the survey included:

-Only 1 in 4 people still use a traditional alarm clock instead of their phone.

-The top things we skip when we wake up late include making the bed, making breakfast, making coffee, and brushing our teeth.

-The #1 way we feel after waking up is "groggy." Only 18% said they wake up happy and refreshed every day, while another 11% feel motivated to "take on the day."

-Two-thirds say it's easier to get up if you have something exciting to look forward to, and more than 75% say that having a morning routine also helps.

-52% would prefer it if their parents could still wake them up every day.

Via SWNS Digital