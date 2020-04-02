Wayne Brady Is Self-Isolating With His Ex-Wife And Her New Boyfriend

Like the rest of us, Wayne Brady is currently self-isolating to help flatten the curve of the Coronavirus.

However, Brady's situation is a little different than the rest of ours. Brady is currently holed up in his house along with his daughter, and they are being joined by his ex-wife, and her new boyfriend!

Brady explained in an interview with Access Hollywood, "My ex-wife Mandie and I, we have a different and a very special situation than a lot of people that co-parent … For the entire duration of [Malie’s] life, we have co-parented as best friends,”adding that they "live virtually next door to each other." He added, "Our quarantining is a little different, we quarantine between both of our homes and I’ve got a big backyard and lots of land, so we both share this land and this space. Mandie, her boyfriend Jason, my daughter Maile, we are a family, so we’re like this new, nuclear family..."

Video of Wayne Brady Is Quarantining w/ Ex Wife &amp; Her Boyfriend | #AccessAtHome

Their unique situation has only brought them closer Brady says. "Moments like this bring you closer. So we’ve been doing TikToks, we’ve been playing board games, we played spades, hearts, we’ve been in my studio writing songs together and freestyling, walking the dogs … It’s an amazing time for family because it’s kind of like a time out."

Via Page Six