Websiting Selling Adult Onesies For Men
In the latest edition of “Why does this thing exist?”, we go to the e-commerce website Wish.com.
They have just listed for sale an adult onesie for men. Yes, an actual onesie…with a button in the crotchal region.
#TSRFashion: The ladies rock bodysuits/onsies all the time for various reasons! Well, wish.com is selling these for the fellas! Issa look, or nah, #Roomies? -- #TSRIssaLook #MaleOnsies #MaleBodysuits
Of course, the adult male onesie is facing incredible ridicule online.
One person commented, “I’m a match with the baby. Who asked for this??” Another wrote, “I would die from laughter if my dude came in with this.”
And though the garment looks a little more than ridiculous, they are apparently quite comfortable. A satisfied customer wrote in the product’s review comments, “Fits nicely, quality surpasses what I expected.”
Via Fox News