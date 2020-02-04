Websiting Selling Adult Onesies For Men

In the latest edition of “Why does this thing exist?”, we go to the e-commerce website Wish.com.

They have just listed for sale an adult onesie for men. Yes, an actual onesie…with a button in the crotchal region.

Of course, the adult male onesie is facing incredible ridicule online.

One person commented, “I’m a match with the baby. Who asked for this??” Another wrote, “I would die from laughter if my dude came in with this.”

And though the garment looks a little more than ridiculous, they are apparently quite comfortable. A satisfied customer wrote in the product’s review comments, “Fits nicely, quality surpasses what I expected.”

