Websiting Selling Adult Onesies For Men

February 4, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Onesie, Funny

In the latest edition of “Why does this thing exist?”, we go to the e-commerce website Wish.com.

They have just listed for sale an adult onesie for men.  Yes, an actual onesie…with a button in the crotchal region.

#TSRFashion: The ladies rock bodysuits/onsies all the time for various reasons! Well, wish.com is selling these for the fellas! Issa look, or nah, #Roomies? -- #TSRIssaLook #MaleOnsies #MaleBodysuits

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Of course, the adult male onesie is facing incredible ridicule online.  

One person commented, “I’m a match with the baby.  Who asked for this??”  Another wrote, “I would die from laughter if my dude came in with this.”

And though the garment looks a little more than ridiculous, they are apparently quite comfortable.  A satisfied customer wrote in the product’s review comments, “Fits nicely, quality surpasses what I expected.”

