Wedding Cake Topper Featuring Slash's Real, Actual Hair Up For Auction For $3,000

If you've ever wanted to own an actual piece of Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash, now is your time!

A wedding cake topper, from Slash's own 2001 wedding to Perla Ferrar, featuring his own real, ACTUAL hair, is now up for auction on eBay. A letter that comes with the topper reads, "Lot 112 is a sculpted plastic wedding cake topper custom fitted with top hat, veil and hair to represent Slash and Perla. We are herein stating in writing that when Perla Hudson consigned this property to Julien's Auctions, she indeed told us that the hair on the cake topper belonged to Slash."

The topper currently has a "Buy It Now" price of $3,000!

The couple ultimately divorced in 2018.

