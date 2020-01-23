Wedding Cancelled After Father Of The Bride And Mother Of The Groom Run Off Together

A wedding in India resulted in two people getting married, thought unfortunately it wasn’t the bride and groom.

Ahead of a young couple’s wedding in India, the father of the bride and the mother of the groom decided they could not contain their feelings for each other any longer, and decided to elope.

Groom’s father & bride’s mother ‘elope’, wedding called off



The marriage was scheduled in February second week, but the 48-year-old man and the 46-year-old woman, are nowhere to be found for 10 days now.



The bride’s father and groom’s mother have reportedly been missing 11 days now. Apparently, the pair rekindled some childhood romance, and decided that right before their kids’ wedding was the perfect time to show it.

For now, their kids’ wedding has been completely called off. Because technically now they are siblings.

Via NY Post