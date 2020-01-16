Wendy Williams Blasted For Mocking Joaquin Phoenix's Cleft Palate During Show

January 16, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Wendy Williams, Premiere, The Morning Show, Red Carpet, 2019

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

During the "Hot Topic" segment of The Wendy Williams Show, host Wendy Williams brought up actor Joaquin Phoenix, stating that she finds him "oddly attractive."

Unfortunately for Williams, she is facing a ton of backlash for mocking Phoenix's cleft palate, afgter she pushed up against her top lip with her finger saying, "When he shaves off his mustache he’s got a hairline fracture, he’s got one of those — what do you call it? Cleft lip, cleft palate."

Of course, Williams has been absolutely criticized for her actions.

Vanity Fair  profile about Phoenix described it as "not a surgically fixed cleft, he says, but a nonsurgical scar he was born with.

Via Today

 

Tags: 
Wendy Williams
Joaquin Phoenix
The Wendy Williams Show
Joker
Lip
Criticism
Hot Topic
Cleft Palate
Cleft Lip