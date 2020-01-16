Wendy Williams Blasted For Mocking Joaquin Phoenix's Cleft Palate During Show

During the "Hot Topic" segment of The Wendy Williams Show, host Wendy Williams brought up actor Joaquin Phoenix, stating that she finds him "oddly attractive."

Unfortunately for Williams, she is facing a ton of backlash for mocking Phoenix's cleft palate, afgter she pushed up against her top lip with her finger saying, "When he shaves off his mustache he’s got a hairline fracture, he’s got one of those — what do you call it? Cleft lip, cleft palate."

Video of Wendy Williams makes fun of Joaquin Phoenixs upper lip

Of course, Williams has been absolutely criticized for her actions.

I have a cleft lip and I found @WendyWilliams making fun of Joaquin Phoenix disgusting! She did what people have done to me my whole life: bully. Lost all my respect for her. This is the reason why people have low self-esteem, anxiety and depression. #EndBullying #WendyWilliams pic.twitter.com/BgjQRZzlqF — Antero Alhonen (@AnteroAlhonen) January 16, 2020

#WendyWilliams mocks #JoaquinPhoenix cleft lip.

Having a facial deformity myself,

to see People mock others because they look different is disgusting!

This Woman is nothing but a nasty dried up hag! The Audience ought to be ashamed of themselves for laughing! #cleftstrong — --♿Nat Wheely Costin--♿ (@natcostin1) January 16, 2020

#WendyWilliams Shame on you for your disgusting comments about #JoaquinPhoenix -- — gilly (@gillypants) January 16, 2020

A Vanity Fair profile about Phoenix described it as "not a surgically fixed cleft, he says, but a nonsurgical scar he was born with.

Via Today