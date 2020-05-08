What Is It Actually Like To Get Stung By A Murder Hornet? "Searing Pain!"

Nathaniel “Coyote” Peterson has hosted the Brave Wilderness YouTube channel since 2014.

In his series, Peterson displays a proclivity for getting stung by some of the most paintful insects in the world, and the every-popular Murder Hornet is one of them.

Peterson was ahead of the game, too, and actually came face-to-face with the hornet back in 2018. So how does a sting actually feel? Peterson said in the video, "Searing pain! My hand is completely seized up and clenched in place."

Video of STUNG by a GIANT HORNET!

We'll go ahead and avoid getting stung thank you very much!

Via NY Post