What Is It Actually Like To Get Stung By A Murder Hornet? "Searing Pain!"
May 8, 2020
Nathaniel “Coyote” Peterson has hosted the Brave Wilderness YouTube channel since 2014.
In his series, Peterson displays a proclivity for getting stung by some of the most paintful insects in the world, and the every-popular Murder Hornet is one of them.
Peterson was ahead of the game, too, and actually came face-to-face with the hornet back in 2018. So how does a sting actually feel? Peterson said in the video, "Searing pain! My hand is completely seized up and clenched in place."
We'll go ahead and avoid getting stung thank you very much!
Via NY Post