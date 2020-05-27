Whataburger Now Offering Delivery Across All Of Texas

Whataburger is making sure you can get your fix evcen if you never leave your home.

For the first time, the chain will be offering home-delivery of their entire menu, directly from the restaurant, to your door. Before, Whataburger would enlist the services of third-party services, such as Postmates or Favor. But now, you can order directly through them!

Delivery will be available via Whataburger’s app, or on Whataburger.com. By next week, Whataburger hopes to have delivery available across ten states.

Via KSAT