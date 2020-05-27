Whataburger Now Offering Delivery Across All Of Texas

May 27, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Whataburger, Last Remaining A-frame, Sign, Close Up, 2007

(Photo by George Gongora/Caller-Times)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Whataburger is making sure you can get your fix evcen if you never leave your home.

For the first time, the chain will be offering home-delivery of their entire menu, directly from the restaurant, to your door.  Before, Whataburger would enlist the services of third-party services, such as Postmates or Favor.  But now, you can order directly through them!

A post shared by Whataburger (@whataburger) on

Delivery will be available via Whataburger’s app, or on Whataburger.com.  By next week, Whataburger hopes to have delivery available across ten states.

Via KSAT

Tags: 
Dallas
DFW
Local
Texas
Whataburger
delivery
food
Hamburgers
Restaurant