Whataburger Is Now "The Official Burger Of The Dallas Cowboys"

Chalk one up to a Texas favorite in the Burger Wars!

Whataburger is now the OFFICIAL hamburger of the Dallas Cowboys!

Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer Jerry Jones Jr, said of their newfound relationship, "This partnership brings together two legends that share the same drive to be the best we can for our fans – both on and off the field."

Ed Nelson, Whataburger President, and CEO, said in a news release, "Football is serious business in the Lone Star State, and for the past 60 years, the Dallas Cowboys have built a legendary culture. Texans also take great pride in their burgers. Since 1950, Whataburger has been serving customers hot, fresh burgers, just the way they like it. Together, the Cowboys and Whataburger bring 130 years of experience in winning Texans’ hearts. It’s a partnership with the greatest home-field advantage of all – our fans and communities."

This is the first time Whataburger has been named the official burger for an NFL team.

