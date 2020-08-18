Will Smith, Kevin Hart To Star In Remake Of "Planes, Trains And Automobiles"

The beloved 1987 classic Planes, Trains and Automobiles is getting a makeover.

The film, originally starring Steve Martin and John Candy, is being remade for 2020 with Will Smith and Kevin Hart starring in the lead roles.

No specific plot details have been released, but the movie will be a modern update on the 1987 film, which saw two individuals forced to work together to make it home to their loved ones in time for the holidays.  

Hart’s HartBeat Productions and Smith’s Westbrook Studios are developing the remake, which is set to be written by Brooklyn 99 writer Aeysha Carr.

