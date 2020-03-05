William Shatner's Wife Wins Kentucky Home In Divorce Settlement, He Wins Horse Semen

William Shatner has divorced his with wife since 2001, Elizabeth Martin.

The divorce was finally settled earlier this week after the couple separated in February, 2019. The settlement included the pair divvying up household appliances, their houses themselves, and a multitude of animals inlcuding dogs and horses.

Shatner has a well-known love of horses, and actually breeds them.

Shatner has such a love for horse breeding in fact, in the divorce settlement, the 88-year-old had it specifically written out that he wants all of the horse semen the couple has accumulated over the years of breeding.

William Shatner Divorce Settlement Includes Dogs, Horses and Semen https://t.co/gImtanLsDG — TMZ (@TMZ) March 4, 2020

Shatner also paid Martin a lump sum of $2 million in spousal support. The judge signed off on the animals, houses, and the horse semen, and Shatner and Martin are now single and ready to mingle!

Via TMZ