William Shatner's Wife Wins Kentucky Home In Divorce Settlement, He Wins Horse Semen

March 5, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Wiliam Shatner, Red Carpet, 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

William Shatner has divorced his with wife since 2001, Elizabeth Martin.

The divorce was finally settled earlier this week after the couple separated in February, 2019.  The settlement included the pair divvying up household appliances, their houses themselves, and a multitude of animals inlcuding dogs and horses.

Shatner has a well-known love of horses, and actually breeds them.

Driving Renaissance Man's Medici during the Lexington Jr. League Horse Show at The Red Mile earlier today. Thanks to @heraldleader for pic!

A post shared by William Shatner (@williamshatner) on

Shatner has such a love for horse breeding in fact, in the divorce settlement, the 88-year-old had it specifically written out that he wants all of the horse semen the couple has accumulated over the years of breeding.

Shatner also paid Martin a lump sum of $2 million in spousal support.  The judge signed off on the animals, houses, and the horse semen, and Shatner and Martin are now single and ready to mingle!

Via TMZ

Tags: 
William Shatner
Wife
divorce
marriage
settlement
Relationship
Horse Semen
Elizabeth Shatner
Couple