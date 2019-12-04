Willie Nelson Announces He's Quit Smoking Weed "To Take Better Care" Of Himself

In news that will certainly shock you to the core, Willie Nelson is no longer smoking marijuana.

The country music legend said that recent health concerns have led him to this decision, telling San Antonio news outlet KSAT, "I have abused my lungs quite a bit in the past, so breathing is a little more difficult these days and I have to be careful. I don't smoke anymore — take better care of myself."

Marijunana was not only a recreational tool for Nelson, it was also a business venture.

In 2016, he launched "Willie's Reserve," a "premium cannabis lifestyle brand," which was created in partnership with a New York-based private equity firm.

And though he's quit smoking weed due to health concerns, by all means does Nelson what you to be concerned about his health. Though he has battled pneumonia and emphysema over the years, he brushed off any rumors and speculation about his health. He told KSAT, "I don’t give a [expletive]. I’m here, I’m glad to be here."

