Winery Offers Curbside Delivery By A Dog During Coronavirus Lockdown

Soda Pup is a 75 pound brindle boxer in Hagerstown, Maryland.

He is a "Wino Dog," meaning Soda was trained to carry a couple of bottles of wine to customers for curbside delivery. He plies his craft for Stone House Urban Winery, who has him equipped with a saddle bag that carries two bottles at a time, and is escorted by his "dog patrol" to customers' curbs for a delivery.

Soda Pup’s owner and co-owner of the winery Lori Yata said, "We’ve had people call in just specifically to have Soda Pup bring wine out to them."

Yata is all about making the best out of a bad situation. She says, "We are going to look for the positive side of this, closing the store allows us to do things we normally cannot keep up with, we are making tons of wine."

Via NY Post