Woman Angers Neighbors With Christmas Lights Display That Look Like A Penis

A few of Shelby Gash’s neighbors are a little perturbed with the Christmas lights she recently put on display at her house.

As the 24-year-old wrote on Facebook, “Sorry neighbors … I felt the need to make a giant d–k on the roof. Tis the season!”

Yes, Gash put up Christmas lights on her roof that look like a giant penis.

Shelby’s neighbor Marcelo Vergara told WDAF, “It’s a joke that wears out pretty quick,” also saying it was “not in the Christmas spirit.” His wife Christi added “it wasn’t “appropriate for little kids.”

Not all feel that way, however. Gash also told the news outlet, “People think it’s hilarious. People are stopping in the middle of the night taking photos and laughing. People think it’s so much fun. I think there’s a lot more laughter than it’s bringing out anything uncomfortable.”

Gash kept the lights up for four days, before eventually taking them down due to the barrage of complaints. “Sorry if this is really bothering people — I’m just trying to make a laugh,” she said.

Via NY Post