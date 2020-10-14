Florida woman arrested after assaulting boyfriend when he rejected her sexual advances

46-year-old Katanya Jordan was recently arrested after allegedly attacking her 69-year-old boyfriend.

Police were called to the couple's residence in Largo, Florida around 3 a.m. early Sunday morning.

When police arrived at the scene, Jordan's boyfriend told the officers that she was "high," and had been allegedly "smoking crack." The pair then got into an argument when he refused to perform various sexual acts on her, of which he rejected. This led to Jordan "hitting and scratching him," resulting in "several small lacerations" according to the arrest affidavit.

Jordan fled the residence before officers could arrive, but a K9 unit was able to quickly track her down.

Cops: Woman busted after battering boyfriend, 69, who refused to provide oral services https://t.co/gl0rghfaGx pic.twitter.com/nMadn9iKUs — The Smoking Gun (@tsgnews) October 12, 2020

Jordan was charged with felony domestic battery, along with grand theft for allegedly stealing the victim’s cellphone. This adds to Jordan’s lenghty rap sheet which includes convictions for aggravated assault, welfare fraud, cocaine possession, battery, theft, grand theft, obstruction, trespassing, marijuana possession, violating an order of protection, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also, in separate incidents, Jordan has been arrested for striking her pregnant daughter, hitting her brother-in-law in the head with a thrown iron, and smacking her boyfriend (the same man identified as the victim in the current case) with a glass vase. In all three cases, however, prosecutors declined to pursue charges against Jordan.

Via The Smoking Gun