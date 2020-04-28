Florida Woman Arrested After Assaulting Boyfriend With Candy Cane During Argument

In the middle of this Coronavirus world, and though it's the end of April, there's still plenty of room for a little Christmas spirit.

That's at least what was running through the mind of 35-year-old Christina Zicuis of Clearwater, Florida. Unfortunately, she decided to interject the Christmas spirit by form of a candy cane, which she used to assault a man she was having an argument with.

Zicuis and her boyfriend were apparently arguing, according to the Smoking Gun, "about Christina’s daughter who is not alive." Allegedly, Zicuis first stabbed him with a pen, causing him to exit the residence, which Zicuis followed up with by hurling a candy cane at his arm, which caused "bruising and swelling to his elbow."

Zicuis was arrested on felony battery and aggravated assault charges, thanks to her prior conviction for battery on a law enforcement officer. Her prior legal troubles include convictions for theft, cocaine possession, prostitution, passing a bad check, probation violation, theft, and battery.

A judge released Zicuis from jail, and ordered her to have no contact with the victim.

Via The Smoking Gun