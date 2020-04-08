Woman Arrested After Assaulting Man With A 15.6 Ounce Can Of Spaghettios

A 30-year-old Florida woman got into a verbal spat that turned physical with a man after he arrived back to their motel after a trip to hospital

The victim told police he tried to deescalate the situatation by gathering some of his belongings and exiting the room, However, Shadae Miranda began striking him before he even left, and as he was lounging in a lawn chair outside the room, she struck him in the head with a 15.6 can of Spaghettios.

Woman busted for alleged SpaghettiOs assault https://t.co/2Jk0CijVyq pic.twitter.com/LXSeOsXmS7 — The Smoking Gun (@tsgnews) April 7, 2020

Miranda was arrested for aggravated battery, a felony, for “striking the victim on the head with the can of Spaghettio’s.”

The arrest affidavit does not indicate whether the SpaghettiOs were booked into evidence.

Via The Smoking Gun