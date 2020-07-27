Florida Woman Arrested After Attacking Dad After He Didn't Share His Medical Marijuana

22-year-old Dakota DiRienzo of Sebastian, Florida following a domestic dispute when she attacked her father.

Dakota allegedly attacked her father and tried to grab his testicles after he REFUSED to share his medical marijuana with her. Apparently, Ligi had been sharing his pot with his friends, but not his daughter, which she took offense to. According to the criminal complaint, "Dakota attacked Luigi by pulling him down to the ground, and by attempting to grab his genitals."

Dakota was arrested for misdemeanor battery, and released from jail last Friday afternoon on $1,000 bond.

Via NY Post