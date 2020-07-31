Woman Arrested After Coming Home To Find Husband In Bed With Another Woman

To say Nicole Denison was "upset" with her husband after returning home from work would be a vast understatement.

Denison, 29, returned to the house she shared with her husband in the Tampa Bay area of Florida after work, where she is a flight attendant. After a long, arduduous shift, the last thing she probably wanted to see was her husband in bed with another woman, but that's exactly what she saw.

Denison, allegedlt, then went on a "rampage," punching her 34-year-old husband "in his left eye causing a ‘black eye'," also sustaining scratches to his forehead and a bruise on his right arm “at the hands of the defendant.”

THEN, Denison, allegedly, took her husband's acoustic guitar and SMASHED it against a wall, destroying it and "leaving a gaping hole in the wall."

The trouble began, cops says, when the flight attendant returned home and found her husband "engaged in sexual intercourse" with another woman https://t.co/uXlczeoUrl pic.twitter.com/oYCjGnj7Hf — The Smoking Gun (@tsgnews) July 30, 2020

Dension was arrested, and is facing charges of domestic battery.

The couple have been married for three years and share two children together.

Via The Smoking Gun