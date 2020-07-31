Woman Arrested After Coming Home To Find Husband In Bed With Another Woman

July 31, 2020
To say Nicole Denison was "upset" with her husband after returning home from work would be a vast understatement.

Denison, 29, returned to the house she shared with her husband in the Tampa Bay area of Florida after work, where she is a flight attendant.  After a long, arduduous shift, the last thing she probably wanted to see was her husband in bed with another woman, but that's exactly what she saw.

Denison, allegedlt, then went on a "rampage," punching her 34-year-old husband "in his left eye causing a ‘black eye'," also sustaining scratches to his forehead and a bruise on his right arm “at the hands of the defendant.”

THEN, Denison, allegedly, took her husband's acoustic guitar and SMASHED it against a wall, destroying it and "leaving a gaping hole in the wall."

Dension was arrested, and is facing charges of domestic battery.

The couple have been married for three years and share two children together. 

Via The Smoking Gun

