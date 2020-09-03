Florida Woman Arrested After Offering Sexual Favors To Police To Get Her Juul Back

19-year-old Madison Bryant was riding with her boyfriend when they got into an argument about their relationship.

She demanded he pull over so she could get out of the car and walk to wherever they were going.

Unfortunately for him, he was picked up not too far away by police for driving while intoxicated. The authorities found Madison sitting in the median of US 27 in Leesburg, Florida, about 45 miles northwest of Orlando, last Sunday around 2:20 in the morning.

Now up to this point, Madison wasn't facing any charges. That is until she asked the cops if she could go to the bathroom. Though they offered to drive her to a nearby gas station, Madison thought it best to just whip her pants off, grip the police cruiser's push bar for leverage, and just go in front of everybody.

Bad idea.

After she finished, Madison was arrested for disorderly intoxication. On the way to the jail, Madison kept repeatedly asking the arresting officer for her Juul vape pen back, which she claimed she used for anxiety. Then Madison took it a step further, and offered the officer certain "sexual favors" in exchange for the Juul.

Another bad idea.

Trying to bribe a public servant, such as a police officer, is a FELONY! That was added to the list of Madison's charges.

Madison was released from Lake County Jail later that evening on a $3,000 bond, and is scheduled for arraignment on September 29.

Via The Smoking Gun