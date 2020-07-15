Florida Woman Arrested After Police Find Crack Pipe Hiding In "Hindquarters"

A Florida woman was caught trying to smuggle in a crack pipe into St. Lucie County Jail.

The 34-year-old was being transferred to jail shortly after being pulled for DUI. Police found her in her vehicle, slouched over the steering wheel, her foot on the brake and the vehicle in drive. A witness said the vehicle had been there at least 20 minutes, of which investigators said they found "items consistent with smoking drugs" inside.

The woman was taken to jail, where X-rays showed that she had a "foreign object in (her) groin area." A strip search revealed the woman had a charred “cylindrical object," complete with a filter, tucked away in her hindquarters. Deputies said "it came from her anus” in the strip search, according to the official report.

As for why the woman had a crack pipe in her anus, she told deputies she "forgot" about it.

In addition to the DUI, the woman now faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, and introduction of contraband into a detention facility charges

Via TCPalm