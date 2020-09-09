Florida Woman Arrested After "Testing" Product In Middle Of Adult Toy Store

Police in Fort Pierce, Florida were dispatched to an "adult" shop after they received calls of a woman causing a disturbance.

When they arrived at the scene, they found 36-year-old Theresa Stanley of Port Salerno, who made made her way into the store's stock room, where customers were not allowed, with one of the "toys" sold by the unnamed shop. As officers approached her, she dropped the device.

Stanley was also naked from the waist down, wearing only a purple shirt, which authorities believe she also took from the shop.

Emergency dispatchers reported a woman sporting a purple shirt but no pants was in a store https://t.co/WcbKTHufqR — TCPalm (@TCPalm) September 8, 2020

The items in Stanley's possession were valued at $45.98.

She was charged with larceny and indecent exposure, both misdemeanors.

Via TC Palm