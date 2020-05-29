Woman Arrested After Throwing Glitter Bomb At Police Car Following A Chase

A 42-year-old homeless woman was arrested in Santa Rosa, California after she "showered" officers and their patrol cars driving by on Highway 101.

Around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, officers recieved a call about a potentially stolen trailer. The trailer was spotted being towed by a pickup truck, driven by one Aura Palma. Palma then proceeded to lead police on a chase, reaching speeds up to 80 mph. The chase eventually ended though, when cargo fell from the truck, and a dolly became lodged under the trailer, halting the chase to a stop.

It was at that point that Palma exited the vehicle, pointed a cordless blower motor at the officers, and proceeded to blow glitter all over the approaching police. Not only did Palma hit the officers, she showered the cars driving aliong the highway as well.

Police were able to take Palma into custody without further incident.

Via The Press Democrat