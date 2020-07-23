Woman Arrested After Trying To Hire A Hit Man From "Rent A Hitman" Website

A Michigan woman was arrested after she recently tried to hire a hit man to kill her ex-husband.

51-year-old Wendy Wein requested a consultation from "https://rentahitman.com" about an "issue" involving her ex. The owner of the website, which obviously does NOT rent out actual hit men, contacted Michigan State Police with the information that Wein was looking to actually hire a hit man.

An undercover sting was set up, with an agent posing as a hit man whom met with Wein at a parking lot. She offered the "hit man" $5,000 to murder her ex-husband, and presented an upfront payment for travel expenses as he lives in Tennessee. Wein was immediately arrested, and booked into Monroe County Jail.

A 51-year old South Rockwood woman was arrested on July 17, 2020 by Troopers from the Monroe Post for Solicitation to Commit Murder & Illegal Use of a Computer to Facilitate a Crime. Wendy Wein was arraigned at the 1st District Court on July 21. pic.twitter.com/MNTSuxSPm2 — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) July 21, 2020

Wein is being charged with solicitation to commit murder, and illegal use of a computer to facilitate a crime.

The website's owner said that the website, which was established in 2005, has helped prevent over 130 murders.

Via NBC 24