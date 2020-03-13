Woman Arrested For DUI After Refusing To Stop Dancing In Her Front Seat And Flashing The Officer

A woman in Illinois was pulled over around 1:30 in the morning this past Saturday night.

The officers suspected her of driving under the influence, and required her to undergo a series of field sobriety tests. They had a rather difficult time however, as the woman was dancing in the front seat, and kept on dancing right through the tests. The deputy wrote in his police report, "Her eyelids were drooping, partially invading her pupils. (She) seemed to be relaxed as her radio was loud and she was dancing in her seat. I detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from inside the vehicle."

The woman made several mistakes during her sobriety tests, obviously because she still felt like dancing. The officer continued in his report, "She wanted to dance and sing to a song that she could her on the loud radio from her car. (She) even apologized, saying, ‘I just really love this song.''

The woman admitted to taking two shots of liquor while working at the gentleman's club Luxxx Showgirls, and eventually blew a .204 percent on a breathalyzer more than twice the legal intoxication threshold of 0.08. She was transferred to Peoria County Jail, but the fun didn't stop there.

While on the way to jail, she asked the officer if he could go through a fast-food drive thru, and while filling out paperwork at the jail, the officer heard from the woman, "I’m not taking these out." He looked up tio find she had pulled down her top, exposed her breasts, and was pointing at her nipple rings. The officer wrote, "I turned my head away and yelled at her to put her breast back in her shirt, and I advised her that she cannot expose herself like that inside the facility. ... She apologized and complied.”

Eventually the woman admitted that she had drunk four shots of liquor at home before going to Luxxx, where she had two double-shots of liquor. According to the report, when asked if she felt intoxicated, she said, “Yes." She was cited for DUI and disregarding a stop sign, and was released from jail after posting $100.

Her exact job at Luxxx Showgirls has not been specified.

The Journal Star