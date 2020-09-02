Woman Arrested For Wearing Thong Bikini At The Beach

Aerial performer and acrobat Sam Panda was enjoying a day in Myrtle Beach last month when she had a run-in with the law.

Panda was approached by police after, in her words, some "Karen" called the cops on her for wearing a bikini.

Apparently, Sam Panda was in violation of some Myrtle Beach order about nudity, with one of the officers equating Sam Panda's thong bikini to nudity. They even busted out their law book to point out the direct violation, which was, according to Officer Dick, being in public in "a state of dress or undress so as to expose to the view of others specified anatomical areas."

Video of Myrtle Beach Police detain two women for Wearing a thong bikini

Sam Panda was detained after trying to walk away, but after both women agreed to cover up, they were released without charges.

Sam Panda believes he woman who reported her "decided that my body was offensive to her and showed her child that her body could one day lead to her arrest."

Via TMZ