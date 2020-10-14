Woman asked to postpone wedding because older sister wants "year of exclusivity"

There's some drama brewing between a pair of sisters, each with a wedding coming up.

One of the women took to Reddit to explain that her sister was originally supposed to get married this August. Obviously, the pandemic adjusted those plans, and she pushed the wedding back to August 2021. However, the poster explained that her boyfriend proposed just a couple of weeks ago, and they want to get married next winter, sometime in November or December.

However, other sister isn't having it! She doesn't want their weddings to be so close together, so she asked the woman to push her winter wedding back, to at least a YEAR after her August wedding. The woman explained in the Reddit post, "She got upset and told me I knew how much she wanted her wedding to be a one of a kind ‘event’ and she knows if we have ours so close after a lot of our relatives will be talking about us during her wedding."

Should this woman abide by her sister's wishes and push back her wedding at least a year?

Via Fox News