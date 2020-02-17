Woman At Center Of Reclining Seat Controversy Threatens Lawsuit Against Airline

February 17, 2020
Wendi Williams was on a January 31 flight from New Orleans to Charlotte just trying to head home.  

Williams is now at the center of controversy for trying to recline her seat back, and the passenger behind her absolutely refused to let it happen.

Now, Williams has threatened a lawsuit against American Airlines, after the company told TMZ she knocked over the man's drink, sparking the incident.  Williams has vehemently denied this claim.  She alleges the statements made by the airline were defamatory, and the flight attendant’s comments to her on the plane were "slanderous," all grounds for a lawsuit.

American Airlines has refused to bow to Williams' demands, and she has met with an attorney to discuss her options.

