Woman At Center Of Reclining Seat Controversy Threatens Lawsuit Against Airline

Wendi Williams was on a January 31 flight from New Orleans to Charlotte just trying to head home.

Williams is now at the center of controversy for trying to recline her seat back, and the passenger behind her absolutely refused to let it happen.

pic.twitter.com/dHeUysrKTu



Disclaimer: This content is exclusively managed by Caters News Agency. To license or use in a commercial player please contact licensing@catersnews.com or call +44 (0)121 616 1100 / +1 646 380 1615 — wendi (@steelersfanOG) February 13, 2020

Now, Williams has threatened a lawsuit against American Airlines, after the company told TMZ she knocked over the man's drink, sparking the incident. Williams has vehemently denied this claim. She alleges the statements made by the airline were defamatory, and the flight attendant’s comments to her on the plane were "slanderous," all grounds for a lawsuit.

1 @AmericanAir I saw that your rep said “they” (Loretta) tried to deescalate the situation by asking me to stop filming? Lie #1! I stopped filming as soon as Loretta came over to me, bc I thought she’d stop the guy. She talked to him then TOLD me, not asked me, to delete video. — wendi (@steelersfanOG) February 14, 2020

2 @AmericanAir I was told by 1 of your reps that “You had every right to recline your seat.” But now, “...the whole thing would not be an issue if both of the passengers would have been respectful to each other.? Lie #2! https://t.co/bjhRr1iB8m — wendi (@steelersfanOG) February 14, 2020

3 @AmericanAir Please refrain from placing any blame about what happened to me on your awful airline with your rude flight attendant! And if I inadvertently spilled a drink on the “man” - I had NO idea that happened. Who said it did @AmericanAir? https://t.co/mX0MMm0TvX — wendi (@steelersfanOG) February 14, 2020

4 @AmericanAir Again, who said I spilled a drink on him? Was it the “man”? The guy who punched me in my back repeatedly? The other passenger who should have been respectful? Was I disrespectful by reclining my seat @AmericanAir? Yes or no? Simple question a it’s your airline - https://t.co/mX0MMm0TvX — wendi (@steelersfanOG) February 14, 2020

5 @AmericanAir -your chairs that recline. Your rep has represented you perfectly! I sat through that entire flight being assaulted, being threatened, and I stayed completely calm throughout ALL of it (on the outside- https://t.co/0ktIYdqZ91 — wendi (@steelersfanOG) February 14, 2020

6 @AmericanAir - inside, I was in pain, thought my heart was going to pound out of my chest). Here it is @AmericanAir “...the whole thing would not have been an issue...” if your airline wasn’t THE WORST! Thanks for yet another misrepresentation of me! Unbelievable!!! https://t.co/0C519eyW9r — wendi (@steelersfanOG) February 14, 2020

American Airlines has refused to bow to Williams' demands, and she has met with an attorney to discuss her options.

Via NY Post