Woman Buys Winning Lottery Ticket With Cash She Earned Sewing Masks

Lorna Hewitt lost her job at a restaurant due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and found part-time work at a grocery store.

In order to supplement her income, she began sewing masks. And with her earnings, she decided to buy a lottery ticket, and it's a good thing she did!

For her mask money, Hewitt won a jackpot worth $126,784!

Oregon woman buys winning lottery ticket with cash from sewing face masks

Hewitt picked up her winnings Thursday, and her first stop? The fabric store. "My masks are popular, and I want to keep making them," she said.

Via NY Post