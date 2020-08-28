Woman Calls Police After Smoked Turkey Tail Looks Like A Human Penis

August 28, 2020
Lamia Singfield of Akron, Ohio purchased a pack of smoked turkey tails in order to make for dinner.

Before she could enjoy her meal, however, she had to call police because one of those tails just didn't look quite right.

She thought it looked too much like a penis.

The longer Singfield stared at the smoked turkey tail, the more convinced she became that the phallic-looking piece of meat came from a human, so she called the police.  She said earlier in the week, "I hope it's not a human, because then somebody is missing something that they need or somebody might be dead.  I just want answers."

Upon examination, an investigator at the Medical Examiner’s Office said the meat was pork, and definitely not human. The piece of meat also had a bone in it, meaning it was most likely a pig tail that founds its way into the package. 

As a response, Save A Lot, the store where Singfield purchased the meat, issued a statement that said:

At Save A Lot we have a long-held commitment to the highest standards in quality control and work in partnership with our vendors to ensure those standards are upheld,” the statement said. “Issues of quality receive the utmost priority and we take this matter very seriously. We can confirm that we have had no previous quality issues with this item and we have not been contacted by the customer in question or the local authorities regarding this incident. We will take the appropriate action at that time.

Via The Enquirer

