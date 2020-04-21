Woman Comes Up With Ingenious Way To Clip Her Dog's Nails With Peanut Butter And Saran Wrap

April 21, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Anyone who has tried clipping a dog's nails knows it is not an easy task to complete.

Lindsey Shelton shared her method for trimming her dog Schmidt's nails, which involed wrapping saran wrap around her head, and then smearing her forehead with a big glob of peanut butter.  The dog is distracted, and she has an easy time trimming away!

Had to post it here too. Don’t worry, a product is in the making -- #innovation #tiktok #tiktokdiy #dogsofinstagram #dogsofinsta #igotyou

A post shared by Lindsey Shelton (@linds.shelton) on

And how did she discover this ingenious hack?  Shelton told PopSugar, "Truly, boredom.  I was being silly and my dogs needed their nails trimmed."

Via PopSugar

