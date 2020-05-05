Kentucky Woman Cuts Hole In Surgical Mask To Make It "Easier To Breathe"

We're all still having to adjust to living in a world where we need to wear facemasks everywhere we go.

Some of us are adjusting better than others, but this Kentucky woman seems to have it all figured out.

Her surgical mask understandably made it difficult to breathe, so she came up with an ingenious solution that made it easier when she visited a gas station. All she had to do was cut a hole in front of the nose and mouth!

A Kentucky covidiot was captured in a viral clip shopping with a hole cut in her face mask, claiming that it made it “easier to breathe"--‍♀️ https://t.co/iwZYPeZO1N pic.twitter.com/kFJCsJI0Cm — New York Post (@nypost) May 4, 2020

Of course, this completely defeats the purpose of wearing a mask, as they are DESIGNED to cover your nose and mouth. Hopefully she'll figure that out sooner rather than later.

Via NY Post