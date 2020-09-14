22-Year-Old Woman Sentenced To Prison After Cutting Off Own Hand To Collect Insurance Money

A woman in Slovenia was recently sentenced to two years in prison after tried to fraud her insurance company for a big payout.

Her brilliant plan? She CUT OFF HER OWN HAND!

22-year-old Julija Adlesic and her boyfriend agreed to cut off her left hand shortly after signing contracts with five different insurance companies. The couple claimed Adlesic lost her hand "sawing branches," but the courts determined they cut off the hand deliberately with the saw.

For one, Adlesic's boyfriend researched how artificial hands worked days before the incident, and the couple even left the hand at the site of the dismemberment, in order to ensure the disabilty was permanent. However, police recovered the hand at the scene, and were able to reattach it to Adlesic.

A court in Slovenia has sentenced a 22-year-old woman to two years in prison for deliberately cutting off her hand with a saw to make a fraudulent insurance claim https://t.co/KS33MhRtwP — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 12, 2020

Depsite the couple's arguments it was a legitimate accident, the courts found them guilty of attempted insurance fraud.

Video of Julija Adlesic - Woman Jailed After Sawing Her Hand Off For $1 Million Insurance Claim

Adlesic was sentenced to two years in prison. Her boyfriend was sentenced to three years, while his father received a one-year suspended sentence.

Via ABC News