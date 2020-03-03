Woman Devasted To Learn Plant She's Been Watering For Two Years Is Fake

For two years, Caelie Wilkes has "religiously" taken care of her succulent.

And to this day, it looks just like it does the day she brought it home. Unfortunately, it's not due to Wilkes strict and meticulous care.

No, Wilkes' succulent reamined perfect, because, unfortunately, the plant she cared for the past two years was fake the entire time.

Wilkes only noticed the plant was fake when she went to re-pot it. She said, "Tried my hardest to keep it looking it's best, and it's completely plastic. How did I not know this. I feel like these last two years have been a lie."

