Woman upset after discovering her mother baptized her children behind her back

A woman is absolutely livid with her mother right now.

The woman posted on Reddit that while she grew up in a very religious household, she didn't maintain any of those beliefs, and didn't pass them on to her own kids. However, her mother, her kids' grandmother, still has all of those beliefs. And when the kids would spend the night three nights a week, she would hold a bible study, where they were "being indoctrinated" according to the Reddit post.

However, everything came to a head when the grandmother took the two children to get baptized, without their mother's permission! Even moreso, apparently the grandmother told the kids, aged 8 and 9, that if they didn't get baptized, they would be going to hell!

Atheist Mom Discovers Mother Baptized Her Children Behind Her Back & She's Livid https://t.co/rGYVNAxVx8 — CafeMom (@cafemom) September 23, 2020

As a result, the mother has completely banned her mother from seeing her children, because as she puts it, "I absolutely cannot trust you with them anymore."

So is this mother overreacting? What are some of the familial boundaries that just cannot be crossed?

Via CafeMom