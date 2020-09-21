Woman Falls Out Of Car Trying To Record Snapchat Video While Hanging Out Of Passenger's Window

A woman riding along the M25 motorway just south of London decided she wanted to record a Snapchat video.

She was the passenger, so really no harm there. Except this woman decided that the video she wanted to capture required her to hang out of the passenger side window! The Surrey police wrote on Twitter, alongwide a picture of the open car window, "It is only by luck she wasn't seriously injured or killed."

The front seat passenger was hanging out the car whilst filming a SnapChat video along the #M25. She then fell out the car and into a live lane.

It is only by luck she wasn’t seriously injured or killed.#nowords

According to a study published in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care, about 259 people worldwide died while taking selfies between 2011 and 2017.

